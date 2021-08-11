Lil Xan, who in the past has struggled with his sobriety, sat down for a candid interview with 60 Minutes and opened up about his history of drug abuse.

When he was 18, the rapper was prescribed half a milligram of a benzo in order to combat his anxiety. From there, he soon switched to Xanax, and his dosage slowly increased until he was taking around 50 times his initial dose. “I was probably taking...12 two milligrams to 14 two milligrams a day,” Xan said. “I was really bad. It was really bad… I was taking enough benzos to take down an elephant.”

He tried to quit cold turkey soon after. “I looked in the mirror and I’m like—it was just that moment you know, like, if I keep doing this, I’m gonna die soon,” the 24-year-old said. “So I just quit, cold turkey. And I actually ended up having a few seizures. And I landed in the hospital.”

Now, it seems Lil Xan has finally turned a corner with his addiction. The rapper uses his platform to educate his fans about the dangers of prescription medication and offers advice and steps to recovery to anyone who struggles with addiction. The movement, which he refers to as “Xanarchy,” has become his main priority.

“I get that my name, in itself, is popularizing [drug use],” he said. “I always made that known that I didn’t like that my name was popularizing it. But it’s what worked for me.”

Related Stories STORY CONTINUES BELOW Lil Xan Gun Threat Investigation Reportedly Closed

Check out the interview up top.