Weezy F. baby and the F is for finally, another compilation album.

On Saturday’s Fox Sports Radio show Up On Game, Lil Wayne announced that the Young Money crew is plotting a new compilation record.



“We about to put the compilation together with all the artists together on one album,” Wayne said. “That sets up everything for everybody so they could start coming out with their solo projects as well.”

The project, set to highlight some of the label’s rising stars, will be Young Money’s first joint release since 2014’s Rise of an Empire, which featured Drake, Nicki Minaj, and Tyga. Before that, the label’s first compilation project was 2009’s We Are Young Money, which included smashes like “BedRock” and “Roger That.”

Throughout the interview, Weezy discussed his Young Money Sports agency, his appearance as the robot on The Masked Singer and more. The MC also mentioned his latest single, January’s “Ain’t Got Time,” featuring singer Fousheé. He explained that he’s preparing to shoot a music video with the rising vocalist, who he says has more material on the way.

“That girl is super talented, bro,” Wayne said of Fousheé. “Super talented. She’ll come in the studio, pick up a guitar, don’t know how to read no music, just plays by ear and kills it, man.”

Before Weezy released his latest single, former President Trump pardoned Wayne after he pleaded guilty to a federal weapons charge in connection with the discovery of a handgun on a private jet in 2019.