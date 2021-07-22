Lil Uzi Vert says he’s “working on” securing ownership of WASP-127 b, a gas giant exoplanet.

The planetary claim arrived Wednesday night thanks in large part to Grimes, who pointed fans to an artistic rendering of WASP-127 b and said “apparently [Uzi] owns this planet.”

Uzi was quick to respond, saying he’s “still working on it” and was trying to surprise everyone.

From there, Grimes extended the planet purchase back-and-forth one step further, stating “documentation” was “almost complete” and would allow the Eternal Atake artist to “legally claim” the gas giant exoplanet.

“First human to legally own a planet,” Grimes said.

It’s not clear, exactly, how the process of legally claiming something like WASP-127 b would even work. In pursuit of a better grasp on the topic, Complex has reached out to NASA for some potential insight and will update this post accordingly.

This isn’t the first time Uzi and Grimes have publicly discussed the possibilities of the future. As referenced amid this week’s planet purchase claims, both artists are fond of the work of neurotech company Neuralink, which is owned by Grimes’ partner Elon Musk. Uzi also hashtagged one of Thursday’s planetary tweets with #neuralink.

In February, Uzi and Grimes publicly agreed to get brain chips together by 2022 to potentially gain the “knowledge of the Gods.”

Earlier this month, Uzi was accused of hitting ex-girlfriend Brittany Byrd and threatening her during an incident in West Hollywood.