Lil Uzi Vert celebrated his girlfriend JT’s 29th birthday in style, as he rented out Nickelodeon Studios Park at the American Dream Mall in New Jersey.

According to TMZ, Uzi spent about $50,000 to rent the entire venue. Uzi took to Instagram to post pictures from the celebration, as he, JT, and several friends went on dozens of rides, including a roller coaster and a Drop Zone type of attraction.

As if that wasn’t enough, Uzi also gifted JT a McLaren, which he posted on Instagram.

It isn’t the first time Uzi has showered JT with gifts. Back in May, the City Girls rapper revealed on Respectfully Justin that when she went on her first date with Uzi, he gave her a Chanel bag full of cash, and told her to take as much money as she could.

“I had a little Chanel bag and he told me to take as much as you can. I could only fit $30,000, and I was so mad,” JT said. “I don’t want to keep talking because I don’t want it to seem like I’m bragging. I have a good man. I didn’t even know he was a good man. I was fucking with him for almost two years before I found out he was a good man.”

JT said that they also went to a Louis Vuitton store and ate at a Taco Bell because she was pressed for time.

Watch JT describe the couple’s first date in the clip below.