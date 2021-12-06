Lil Nas X might know exactly what he wants. But somebody better get him what he needs, which in this case is an ice pack.

The 2022 Grammy-nominated star performed at Audacy Beach Festival in Fort Lauderdale, Florida over the weekend, and while we can only imagine his set was as spectacular as the music videos he’s delivered throughout year, Lil Nas shared a clip of an admittedly embarassing moment on stage.

In the clip shared to Twitter, he can be seen trying to hold up a hot-pink skirt that appears to be falling down as he backpedals with a very-SpongeBob-looking ripped-my-pants smile on his face. And then he falls backward in the mix of it. But like everything that happens to the Album of the Year nominee, he embraced it on the internet.

“The universe was determined to embarrass me yesterday lmao,” he wrote on Twitter Monday afternoon.

Fans seemed supportive of his move, especially given that this wasn’t the first time he’s faced a wardrobe malfunction. Something similar happened during his Saturday Night Live performance of “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” earlier this year, and he still made the performance one to remember.