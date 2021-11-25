Lil Nas X is partnering with Cash App for a new campaign.

The Grammy-winning artist took to Twitter on Wednesday to announce the new partnership, revealing that the mobile payment service is now available to anyone ages 13 and up. Additionally, Nas X is giving away $1 million dollars to teens across his social media channels who sign up for the service.

“I’ve been on Cash App for years, and I think it’s amazing they are making it available to anyone 13 and older now,” Nas X wrote. “I wish they had something like Cash App when I was younger and I think it’s great that more young people can start to take control of their financial futures early on.”

Nas X’s new partnership arrives a few months after Megan Thee Stallion joined forces with Cash App to give away $1 million in stock.

“Me and my thriving empire Hot Girl Enterprises have teamed up with Cash App to teach you everything I learned on the way up about money and how you can build your own empire. Buying stocks isn’t only for the big players,” Meg said in a video posted to social media in June.

For additional details about Nas X’s new social giveaway campaign, and to learn more about Cash App for teens, feel free to visit their website.