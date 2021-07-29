Following the backlash against DaBaby for homophobic comments made at Rolling Loud Miami, Boosie Badazz defended the rapper and used it as an opportunity to share his own hateful remarks. At one point during a rant on Instagram Live, Boosie called Lil Nas X a “lil f****t ass” and “the most disrespectful motherfucker in the world.” He also proclaimed, “If I’m at an awards [show] and he go up there naked, I’ma drag his ass offstage and beat his ass.”

Former NBA star Nick Young co-signed Boosie’s rant, and Lil Nas X has responded. “Facts,” wrote Young in an Instagram comment on a Hollywood Unlocked post about Boosie’s remarks. “Freedom of speech.”

After Young’s comments started to circulate on Twitter, Lil Nas X offered up a reply. “A n***a saying he will ‘beat my f***t ass’ is not what we meant by freedom of speech,” wrote the “Industry Baby” artist.