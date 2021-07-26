Lil Nas X recently shared “Industry Baby,” and from the opening notes of the hype-inducing horn intro to Jack Harlow’s quotable guest verse, the song marks yet another creative home run for the Grammy winner. As with all recent X releases, however, the new track (and its Christian Breslauer-directed video) has also been met with a cacophony of homophobic conspiracists.

Among those engaged in the homophobia this time around is Boyce Watkins, an author and commentator who previously made headlines after sharing homophobic comments in response to the launch of the series Empire. In a tweet shared Sunday, Watkins said X “isn’t fighting for gay rights” and further amplified the homophobic argument that children simply watching a gay man make art is somehow unhealthy to them.

“He’s marketing the sexual irresponsibility that’s causing young men to die from AIDS,” Watkins, who’s also previously promoted anti-vaxxer ideas, said. “Being gay is one thing, but being a super spreader is another. There’s nothing healthy or helpful about that video. Especially for children.”