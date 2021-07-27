DaBaby is facing backlash after going on a homophobic rant during his Rolling Loud Miami set this weekend, when he mocked HIV-positive supporters and gay fans.

The rant hasn’t sat well with many on the internet, including the father of Lil Nas X.

“If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases, that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up,” DaBaby said. “Ladies, if your pussy smell like water, put your cellphone light in the air. Fellas, if you ain’t sucking dick in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up.”

With T.I. and others defending the homophobic rant, Lil Nas’ father Robert Stafford opted to not stay silent on the issue, as DaBaby has been seemingly friendly and taken pictures with Nas in the past.