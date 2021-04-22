Lil Mosey has reportedly been charged with rape in Washington state, and now there’s a warrant out for the 19-year-old rapper’s arrest.

TMZ writes that Mosey—born Lathan Moses Stanley Echols—was charged with second-degree rape several weeks ago and failed to turned up to a court hearing on Wednesday, April 21. His failure to turn up to court is what prompted the arrest warrant in his home state.

The affidavit details the alleged incident, which happened in January. An unnamed woman said she and a friend went to see Mosey in a cabin, where they say they were raped by the rapper and another man, who the Chronicle reports is named Francisco P. Prater.

One of the victims said she consented to sex with Mosey in a vehicle, but blacked out from alcohol consumption later in the cabin. She alleges she woke with Mosey on top of her as he pushed her legs up and apart. She blacked out again, and woke up to Prater forcing himself on her.

It is alleged that a message from one of the people at the party, whom the victim said she saw, included discussions about “training two girls.”

If convicted, Mosey is facing a maximum sentence of life in prison.