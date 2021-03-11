Lil Migo has got big plans for 2021.

After securing co-signs from Memphis legends, up-and-coming rapper Lil Migo continues his momentum with King of the Trap, a star-studded project he announced earlier this week. The effort delivers 15 tracks and includes guest appearances by everyone from 42 Dugg and Yo Gotti to Moneybagg Yo and Jacquees to Rich the Kid and Blac Youngsta. The latter rapper signed Migo to his Heavy Camp record label in 2019, and has helped establish him as one of Memphis’ most promising stars.

“I’ve been mentored by some of the best in the game in Blac Youngsta and Yo Gotti and now I’m ready to carve out my lane and make 2021 my year,” Migo said in a statement. “I want to keep putting on for Memphis, and that starts with this new project.”

Shortly before the King of the Trap’s release, Migo shared the official video for “Big Dog,” a standout track from the project.

You can stream King of the Trap now on all major platforms, including Apple Music and Spotify.

The release also comes just days after Youngsta blessed Migo with an extravagant birthday gift: a $400,000 Lamborghini Aventador, which was shown off on Instagram.