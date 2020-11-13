Following the release of his collaborative record with Moneybagg Yo earlier this year, Blac Youngsta has shared his latest project, Fuck Everybody 3.

The feature list for the project features a combination of rising acts and big names, with contributions from Lil Baby, Yo Gotti, 42 Dugg, Stunna 4 Vegas, Lil Migo, J90, Swae Lee, DaBaby, Moneybagg Yo, and Lil Durk. Production is handled by a variety of established folks like Tay Keith and Chop Squad, as well as a number of emerging names.

Prior to releasing the record, Youngsta dropped "Where They Do That," "Trench Bitch," and "I Met Tay Keith First." Listen to Fuck Everybody 3 below:

To coincide with the release of the project, Youngsta also shared a video for his DaBaby collaboration "Saving Money":

The arrival of Fuck Everybody 3 comes just a month after Blac Youngsta was arrested for a firearm charge in Dallas, although he released shortly after.