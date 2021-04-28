Lil’ Kim announced on Wednesday that she’ll be releasing her first-ever memoir, The Queen Bee, this fall. The book, written by Kim and author Kathy Iandoli, will be published by Hachette Books on November 2.

“I’m excited to finally get to tell my story after all this time,” the 46-year-old rapper told People magazine in an exclusive statement. “Many people have thought they knew the story of Lil’ Kim, but they have no idea.”

According to Hachette Books, the “fearless, inspiring, and refreshingly candid memoir” will cover everything from her earliest rap beginnings growing up in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn, and her teenage years spent with the Notorious B.I.G. to her rise as a solo icon on Diddy’s Bad Boy Records.

“Lil’ Kim not only blazed trails for women in hip-hop, but also inspired the careers of those who followed,” Hachette Books said in a press release. “However, life at the top hasn’t been easy, either. Lil’ Kim also talks about the hiddden moments of her reign: her complicated high-profile relationships, the misogynistic industry she fought to change through sex positivity, the challenging double standards of self-image and beauty in the spotlight, and the momentous act of loyalty that ultimately landed her in prison.”

You can pre-order The Queen Bee now via Amazon and Barnes & Noble.