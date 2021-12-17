Lil Durk has tapped controversial country singer Morgan Wallen for an unexpected collaboration entitled “Broadway Girls.”

Wallen delivers the opening verse and gravelly chorus over an instrumental that’s more Chicago drill than country. The two come together for a sound that’s similar to some of Post Malone’s output, but likely comes as a shock to many fans.

“Broadway girls out now wit my dawg @morganwallen let’s go trenches x country,” wrote Durk of his new song on Instagram, alongside pics that appear to be the duo shooting a video.

Wallen echoed Durk’s post on his own IG, writing, “Broadway Girls with my friend @lildurk out now!!! Country 🤝 Trenches.”

It’s unclear what led Durk and Wallen to connect, but it comes after a troubled year for the latter despite his chart success with the double album Dangerous. At the start of 2021, the singer was a critical darling but a video of him drunkenly using a racial slur surfaced not long after. He apologized for his usage of the n-word, and even insisted fans stop defending him in a later apology video.

In an interview on Good Morning America earlier this year, Wallen insisted that he did not intend to use the word in a derogatory manner. “I had some of my longtime friends in town and we had been partying that weekend and we figured we’d just go hard for the two or three days that they were there,” Wallen explained. “In our minds, it was just playful. That sounds ignorant but that’s really where it came from. It was wrong. We were all clearly drunk.”

Listen to “Broadway Girls” here: