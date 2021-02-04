Lil Durk has returned with a new version of his The Voice (Deluxe) track "Love You" featuring Kehlani.

The first iteration of the track featured Sydny August. You can take a listen to "Love You Too" up top via YouTube or below on Spotify.

The new version of the track comes on the heels of Durk dropping off the deluxe cut of his The Voice album. The expanded project featured 12 new songs and appearances from Lil Baby, Pooh Shiesty, and Sydny August.

After sharing the deluxe album, Durk released the Cole Bennett-directed visuals for his "Kanye Krazy" song, in which he recreated iconic music videos from fellow Chicago rapper Kanye West. Speaking of music videos, Durk shared the visuals for "Still Trappin'" in January.

Durk dropped the original version of The Voice, which was his sixth studio album, back in December. The album boasted features from 6lack, Young Thug, YNW Melly, Booka600, and the late King Von.