Lil Durk has unveiled the video for his track "Still Trappin'" featuring King Von, and along with it announced that he will no longer name-drop people who have passed away in his music after he releases his deluxe album.

Rapping both his and Von's verse in the CROWNSOHEAVY-directed visual, Durk included the hashtag #Do It4Von" at the end to pay tribute to his fallen friend. Durk has made it his priority to keep King Von's memory alive after he was killed in November 2020, dedicating much of his last project The Voice to the late rapper.

Durk's decision to no longer use his music to name-drop Von and other people who have died may come as a surprise to some, but it seems to be coming from a place of trying to honor their memories appropriately. Durk has been vocal about how important Von was to him, featuring his former labelmate on the cover of The Voice and recently sporting a jacket with Von's likeness etched on the back.

"I wish I was there to watch your back v.ROY but I know you watching mine," Durk wrote in his Instagram caption, honoring Von.

Watch the new music video for Lil Durk's track "Still Trappin'" featuring King Von up top.