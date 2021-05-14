Lil Durk and Lil Baby’s joint project may arrive a little later than expected.

As pointed out by HipHopDX, the news was shared during a Thursday night Zoom meeting hosted by Swizz Beatz. The Grammy-winning hitmaker was previewing DMX’s first posthumous album, Exodus., which is set arrive on May 28—the same day Durk and Baby’s Voice of the Heroes project was expected to drop. However, toward the end of the online listening party, Swizz told attendees that Durk and Baby had postponed the release of their collaborative album out of respect for X.

The rappers have yet to confirm the news.

Though Voice of the Heroes will mark Durk and Baby’s first full-length project together, the rappers have previously joined forces on a number of tracks, including “How I Know,” “3 Headed Goat,” and, most recently, “Every Chance I Get” from DJ Khaled’s newly released album Khaled Khaled.

Baby spoke about the joint project during an MTV News interview back in March, providing a little insight into what fans can expect.

“When it comes to that street shit, that hood – we the voices and the heroes of this shit. Like, kids look at us like heroes,” he said about the title. “I know they look at me like one and Durk too, like, ‘That n***a been holding it down for a minute.’”

He continued: “We got songs where we just bars, we got songs where we got the vibe, we got songs with other people that’s just remakes of other songs. It’s gonna be one of the craziest albums to ever come out … We’ve been locked in with each other. This shit easy.”