If Lil Baby was 2020’s MVP, then Lil Durk was definitely the game’s Most Improved Player. This has prompted fans to wonder if Durkio and Baby will join forces to create a full project together.

While fielding questions from fans earlier this month, Durk was asked if he would do a joint album with Lil Baby. Durk found this to be a solid suggestion, moving him to take the question directly to the source.

“I’m bout to FaceTime him and tell em what you said,” Durk replied.

Durk added fuel to this fire on Monday when he posted a poll from a fan on his IG Stories. In the poll, the fan asked followers if they would like a Durk and Lil Baby project.

“I ain’t see this but thissssssssss,” Durk wrote.

Lil Durk and Lil Baby have collaborated in the past. They joined forces on Durk’s hit single “3 Headed Goat” along with Polo G, “Finessed The Gang Way” from Durk’s The Voice album, and other tracks. The pair will also appear on Meek Mill’s unreleased song which is gaining a lot of attention.

Outside of music, Lil Baby and Lil Durk are part of a buying group along with Meek Mill and 21 Savage that is interested in purchasing/creating a music platform.