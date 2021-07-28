The unlikely duo of Kirk Franklin and Lil Baby join forces to uplift the youth in the empowering video for their song “We Win,” off the Space Jam: A New Legacy soundtrack.

Directed by Cam Robert and set in a recreational gym, flashes of Baby and Franklin are paired with the new Warner Bros. film starring LeBron James, with Baby’s lyrics mirroring the energy of the movie. Laid over a beautiful Just Blaze beat, “We Win” marks the first time Lil Baby and Franklin have worked together. The interesting fusion of Franklin’s religious music and Baby’s hood tales of rags-to-riches creates a new and fitting sound that lays the perfect backdrop for A New Legacy.

The two also performed the song for the first time at the BET Awards this year.

The film’s soundtrack came with a variety of heavy hitters like Chance the Rapper, John Legend, and Symba on “See Me Fly,” 24kGoldn and Lil Wayne on “Control the World,” and Saweetie, Salt-N-Pepa, and Kash Doll on “Hoops.” Space Jam: A New Legacy boasted a successful opening weekend box office tally along with its impressive soundtrack, accumulating a three-day gross of $32 million, beating out Marvel’s Black Widow.

Check out the new video for Lil Baby and Kirk Franklin’s “We Win” up top.