On Friday of last week (June 18), Lil Baby was captured on video leaving a Foot Locker in Atlanta carrying bags of new shoes while being escorted by several of the retailer’s employees. He then reportedly went to his old neighborhood and gave the shoes to its residents.

In an Instagram Story, the 26-year-old rapper said that the charitable act was not what he meant when he made previous comments about saving the community, but rather the move was inspired by giving to people who were lacking adequate footwear.

“Buying shoes ain’t what I mean by saving community or giving back !!” he wrote, according to HipHopDX. “That was some shit I did cause I seen a lot of them had on flip flops. When I say save community I mean centers,programs, jobs. You can’t imagine the shit I don’t post…”

Earlier today, Lil Baby announced his nationwide 2021 “The Back Outside Tour,” featuring collaborator Lil Durk as his special guest. The two teamed up for a No. 1 album, The Voice of the Heroes, released earlier this month. Their 23-date tour will kick off in Mansfield, MA on Sept. 1 at the Xfinity Center and wrap up six weeks later in West Palm Beach, FL. A full list of tour dates can be found here. Also in 2021, Baby will be performing at the Made in America festival.

If ever there was an appropriate time to promote his Sneaker Shopping episode, it seems like this would be it.