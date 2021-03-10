The Life Is Beautiful Music & Art Festival, a three-day throwdown that typically hits Las Vegas annually, has announced its lineup for the 2021 edition.

Notable, of course, is the fact that—as was the case with virtually every major event in 2020—the 2021 iteration of Life Is Beautiful marks a return for festival organizers after wisely skipping the festivities last year due to the pandemic.

“We have always put the health, safety, and security of our community first,” Lauren DelFrago, Festival Director of Life is Beautiful, said in an emailed statement on Wednesday. “As we prepare to produce the 2021 festival, we feel a heightened sense of responsibility to our staff, partners, performers, and attendees, and continue to work closely with local and state officials to ensure a safe return to live music.”

ASAP Rocky, Young Thug, Billie Eilish, Green Day, Tame Impala, HAIM, St. Vincent, Ludacris, Brittany Howard, All Time Low, Ashnikko, Noah Cyrus, Poorstacy, and more are among those confirmed for this year’s fest.

“After a year away, we’re not only excited to welcome our fans back to Downtown Las Vegas, but also our partner artists, chefs, speakers, and creators of all forms,” Life Is Beautiful CEO David Oehm said. “We believe in the power and connection that comes with live experiences and we’re thrilled to reunite and celebrate a collective return to discovery, serendipity, and together!”

As Justin Weniger—a partner at LIB—explained on Wednesday, the process of curating the 2021 lineup was directly inspired by an approach that saw the team staying “grounded in the realities” of the past year.

“The way we discover artists changed, the places we listened to music evolved, and the meaning of music deepened as we listened in new ways,” Weniger said. “This year’s lineup isn’t our 2019 lineup in 2021. It’s our 2021 lineup, and celebrates the artists, both established and emerging, who were the shining lights during our darkest days.”

Life Is Beautiful 2021 runs for three days starting on Sept. 17. Ticket sales launch this Friday at 10 a.m. PT via the official festival site.