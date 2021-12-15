With her new sophomore album expected to drop soon, Latto has announced dates for a month-long headlining trek in 2022.
The Queen of Da Souf artist will headline the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour, which kicks off on March 19 in Santa Cruz, California. Attendees can expect new music to be debuted at these shows, as well as performances of familiar hits and fan favorites from her soon-to-expand catalog.
“Monster Energy Outbreak Tour has backed a lot of big artists in the beginning stages of their careers so I’m super excited to work together,” Latto, who launched a new era (complete with a new name) back in May, said of her 2022 tour. “It’s been a tough year for a lot of people so I’m looking forward to letting loose and having some fun.”
Starting this Friday at 10 a.m. local time, ticket sales for the tour will begin for the general public, while select pre-sale events are set for Dec. 15 and Dec. 16. See a full list of dates via the official tour flyer above, and/or below in text form:
- March 19, 2022 – Santa Cruz, CA – Catalyst
- March 20, 2022 – San Francisco, CA – August Hall
- March 23, 2022 – Seattle, WA – ShowBox SoDo
- March 25, 2022 – Fresno, CA – Rainbow Room
- March 26, 2022 – Los Angeles, CA – The Novo
- March 27, 2022 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues
- March 29, 2022 – Salt Lake City, UT – Depot
- March 30, 2022 – Denver, CO – Ogden
- April 1, 2022 – Oklahoma City, OK – Criterion
- April 2, 2022 – Austin, TX – Emo’s
- April 3, 2022 – Dallas, TX – The Factory in Deep Ellum
- April 5, 2022 – Memphis, TN – Growlers
- April 6, 2022 – Nashville, TN – Basement East
- April 8, 2022 – Indianapolis, IN – Deluxe @ Old National Centre
- April 9, 2022 – Chicago, IL – Patio Theater
- April 10, 2022 – Louisville, KY – Headliner’s Music Hall
- April 13, 2022 – Detroit, MI – The Majestic
- April 15, 2022 – New York, NY – Warsaw
- April 16, 2022 – Boston, MA – Big Night Live
- April 18, 2022 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts
- April 19, 2022 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore
- April 20, 2022 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground
- April 22, 2022 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Revolution
- April 23, 2022 – Atlanta, GA – The Tabernacle
“Partnering with Latto on the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour is an incredible way to launch into 2022,” Steve Glazer, founder/proudcer of the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour, added. “In a short time, Latto has proven herself to be one of the most intriguing new female hip hop artists in the industry; and is poised for massive success with the release of 777.”
Later this week, Latto will celebrate her 23rd birthday with the previously announced Wild Wild Souf party in Atlanta. Attendees of the Dec. 16 event, per a flyer, “must be dressed” in either cowboy or cowgirl attire.
Last month, Latto brought her Billboard Hot 100-charting hit “Big Energy” to the Late Night stage. Revisit the performance below.