With her new sophomore album expected to drop soon, Latto has announced dates for a month-long headlining trek in 2022.

The Queen of Da Souf artist will headline the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour, which kicks off on March 19 in Santa Cruz, California. Attendees can expect new music to be debuted at these shows, as well as performances of familiar hits and fan favorites from her soon-to-expand catalog.

“Monster Energy Outbreak Tour has backed a lot of big artists in the beginning stages of their careers so I’m super excited to work together,” Latto, who launched a new era (complete with a new name) back in May, said of her 2022 tour. “It’s been a tough year for a lot of people so I’m looking forward to letting loose and having some fun.”

Starting this Friday at 10 a.m. local time, ticket sales for the tour will begin for the general public, while select pre-sale events are set for Dec. 15 and Dec. 16. See a full list of dates via the official tour flyer above, and/or below in text form:

March 19, 2022 – Santa Cruz, CA – Catalyst

March 20, 2022 – San Francisco, CA – August Hall

March 23, 2022 – Seattle, WA – ShowBox SoDo

March 25, 2022 – Fresno, CA – Rainbow Room

March 26, 2022 – Los Angeles, CA – The Novo

March 27, 2022 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues

March 29, 2022 – Salt Lake City, UT – Depot

March 30, 2022 – Denver, CO – Ogden

April 1, 2022 – Oklahoma City, OK – Criterion

April 2, 2022 – Austin, TX – Emo’s

April 3, 2022 – Dallas, TX – The Factory in Deep Ellum

April 5, 2022 – Memphis, TN – Growlers

April 6, 2022 – Nashville, TN – Basement East

April 8, 2022 – Indianapolis, IN – Deluxe @ Old National Centre

April 9, 2022 – Chicago, IL – Patio Theater

April 10, 2022 – Louisville, KY – Headliner’s Music Hall

April 13, 2022 – Detroit, MI – The Majestic

April 15, 2022 – New York, NY – Warsaw

April 16, 2022 – Boston, MA – Big Night Live

April 18, 2022 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts

April 19, 2022 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore

April 20, 2022 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground

April 22, 2022 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Revolution

April 23, 2022 – Atlanta, GA – The Tabernacle

“Partnering with Latto on the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour is an incredible way to launch into 2022,” Steve Glazer, founder/proudcer of the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour, added. “In a short time, Latto has proven herself to be one of the most intriguing new female hip hop artists in the industry; and is poised for massive success with the release of 777.”

Later this week, Latto will celebrate her 23rd birthday with the previously announced Wild Wild Souf party in Atlanta. Attendees of the Dec. 16 event, per a flyer, “must be dressed” in either cowboy or cowgirl attire.

Last month, Latto brought her Billboard Hot 100-charting hit “Big Energy” to the Late Night stage. Revisit the performance below.