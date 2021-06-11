Larry June refuses to let off the gas.

The San Francisco native has released his latest album, Orange Print. As the name suggests, June continues to give his listeners free game as well as show them how to live life autonomously with tracks like “Tangible Assets,” “Still Cookin,” and more. The album also boasts features from Money Man, DeJ Loaf, and Trae tha Truth.

After mashing out releases at a consistent rate for years, Larry June decided to slow down his approach a bit. The Orange Print had a longer and seemingly more meticulous rollout than his other projects. It’s also June’s first project of 2021 with more than six months gone in the year. Larry set up the Orange Print’s release by dropping two singles, “Wait on Me” and “You Gotta,” and teasing the album on his social media pages.

He also released videos for “You Gotta” and “Wait on Me” that showcase all the elements of Larry June’s universe.

Listen to Larry June’s Orange Print below and watch the video for “Still Cookin” up top.