Lana Del Rey has dropped off three new songs, “Blue Banisters,” “Text Book,” and “Wildflower Wildfire.” The latter track includes production from legendary producer Mike Dean, who also co-wrote the song alongside Lana.

A press release describes the new song offerings as “buzz tracks in anticipation of her upcoming 8th studio album.” The tracks arrive just two months after the singer released her seventh studio album, Chemtrails Over the Country Club, which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200. Her last project was led by four singles: “Let Me Love You like a Woman,” “White Dress,” “Tulsa Jesus Freak,” and the title track.

“I’ve been really stressed about this album. From the top, we knew what Norman was. But with Chemtrails, it was like, ‘Is this new folk? Oh, god, are we going country?’” Del Rey told Interview of her album. “Now that it’s done I feel really good about it … I hear Chemtrails and I think ‘work,’ but I also think of my stunning girlfriends, who so much of the album is about, and my beautiful siblings. ‘Chemtrails’ is the title track because it mentions them all and it mentions wanting so much to be normal and realizing that when you have an overactive, eccentric mind, a record like Chemtrails is just what you’re going to get.”

Del Rey is gearing up to perform at the 20th anniversary celebration of Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tennessee on Sept. 5.

Listen to her three new tracks below.