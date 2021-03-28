Just as was predicted, Justin Bieber’s album Justice has debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, becoming his eighth project to hit the top spot.

Billboard reports that Justice opened with 154,000 equivalent album units in its first week, 119,000 of which came from SEA units, 30,000 from album sales, a little over 4,000 from TEA units. The project has had the second-biggest starting week for an album released this year, just behind Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album, which debuted with 265,000 units. Justice also dethroned Dangerous from No. 1, which it had held onto for 10 successive weeks.

Bieber’s newest offering was preceded by a slew of chart-topping hits, including “Holy” with Chance the Rapper, “Lonely” with Benny Blanco,” “Anyone,” “Hold On,” and the last single, “Peaches” with Givēon and Daniel Caesar. Bieber also recently released his Justice deluxe version with six additional tracks and new features from Lil Uzi Vert, Jaden Smith, Quavo, DaBaby, and Tori Kelly.

Bieber’s remaining seven albums that have reached No. 1 include 2020’s Changes, 2015’s Purpose, 2013’s Believe: Acoustic, 2012’s Believe, 2011’s Under the Mistletoe, 2011’s Never Say Never: The Remixes EP, and 2010’s My World 2.0. He’s the youngest soloist with eight No. 1 albums, and previously, was the youngest to reach seven. The title belonged to Elvis Presley before Bieber.

Lana Del Rey’s Chemtrails Over the Country Club notched the No. 2 spot with 75,000 equivalent album units, 58,000 of which came from album sales, 16,000 from SEA units, and less than 1,000 from TEA units. The project is her seventh top 10 album.