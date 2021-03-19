Lana Del Rey has released Chemtrails Over the Country Club, the long-awaited follow-up to 2019’s Norman Fucking Rockwell!

The Grammy-nominated singer was expected to drop the project in early September 2020, but was forced to push it back because of production delays caused by the pandemic. However, Del Rey kept fans satisfied with a couple of single releases during the following months: the album’s title track and “Let Me Love You like a Woman,” both of which were produced by her frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff.

Del Rey opened up about the album during a conversation with Antonoff published in Interview magazine.

“I’ve been really stressed about this album. From the top, we knew what Norman was. But with Chemtrails, it was like, ‘Is this new folk? Oh, god, are we going country?’” Del Rey explained. “Now that it’s done I feel really good about it … I hear Chemtrails and I think ‘work,’ but I also think of my stunning girlfriends, who so much of the album is about, and my beautiful siblings. ‘Chemtrails’ is the title track because it mentions them all and it mentions wanting so much to be normal and realizing that when you have an overactive, eccentric mind, a record like Chemtrails is just what you’re going to get.”

You can stream Chemtrails Over the Country Club now on Apple Music and via Spotify below.