Kosine marks his return with the collaborative record “Transparency,” featuring Jeremih.

On the song, the two Chicago natives emphasize the importance of transparency in relationships. The new single will appear on Kosine’s impending EP Truth Serum, which is slated for release in Spring 2021.

“This song has been years in the making,” Kosine said in a statement. “We are both from Chicago so working with Jeremih is like working with my brother. He is a true genius with words and melody. Let the relationship wars begin!”

As part of the production team Da Internz, the producer and rapper has earned nine Grammy nominations for his musical contributions to Nas’ Life is Good album, Tamar Braxton’s Love and War, John Legend’s Love in the Future, and more.

Listen to “Transparency” at the top.