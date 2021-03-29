Kodak Black has an eye and ear for talent that has helped him build his Sniper Gang record label. Although he was able to secure bubbling stars like Jackboy and 22Gz, there were a few superstars he missed out on.

On Sunday, Black—who was recently pardoned—showed empathy for a few rappers held behind bars.

“Free TayK I’m Finna Get Lil Bra Home,” Kodak tweeted, indicating he’ll try to help free the Texas native from his 55 year sentence. He then revealed Tay-K and YoungBoy Never Broke Again were set to sign with him early in their careers.

“Tayk And YB Posta Been On My Label Few Years Back,” Black said in another tweet. “Free Dem Boyz”

It’s no secret that YoungBoy and Kodak Black have been at odds in the past. In fact, one of their spats sparked a now-infamous rant from YoungBoy during which his then-girlfriend’s father Floyd Mayweather Jr. caught a stray shot. Despite this, Black isn’t holding on to anything petty now that YoungBoy is facing some serious legal issues.

“Nah, I ain’t happy YB went to jail,” Kodak said on Instagram after hearing YoungBoy got nabbed by the FBI. “Fuck I’m happy he went to jail for? That was my lil bruh at one point. The fuck I’m happy for? We street n***as, that could be anybody.”

YoungBoy Never Broke Again was arrested earlier this month after allegedly attempting to evade both the Los Angeles Police Department and FBI. After being found by a K-9 unit, YoungBoy was taken into custody for an outstanding federal warrant.