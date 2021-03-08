Kodak Black fathered a lot of styles and trends. Yet, his incarceration stopped him from being able to stake his claim. Now that he’s free, he’s letting it be known that he’s one of hip-hop’s biggest trendsetters.

In a recent Instagram post, Kodak Black highlighted a lyric from Lil Durk’s song with Lil Baby, “Finesse The Gang Way.”

“We the ones that handle murders like businessmen,” Baby raps. “Posting money on the ‘Gram, I invented that.”

Although posting cash on the internet is nothing new, Kodak Black brought the concept of spreading money and spread culture to the mainstream. As a result, Black wants his place in history to be solidified.

“Stop playing, Lil Baby. This was in 2016. Spread game too nasty,” Kodak said showing a picture of him spreading money across his arm and leg. “This just a matter of fact! I ain’t dissing nobody, ion even know y’all,” he continued in the post’s caption. “I’m just saying and this not to say the respect level ain’t on either side, but you know…”

He followed the video of him showcasing some of the spread’s origins with clips of him explaining that he’s not dissing Lil Baby or anyone that ran off with his styles. Instead, Kodak just wants to be mentioned when they talk about their influences.

“Before y’all think a nigga being petty, I don’t give a fuck about none of this shit, man,” he said. “I ain’t married to none of these anthems. This shit ain’t about nothing. I’m really just putting this shot out there. Y’all let me have my shit, man. Y’all know y’all fucked up about me. Y’all know I’m a big influence to you niggas. Y’all like putting the respect on my shit.”

Along with introducing the world to the spread, Kodak also served as the platform for a lot of artists’ careers and/or brands. As known, Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow” is her take on Kodak’s “No Flockin.” Also, there was a viral moment when Kodak asked to drive a boat. Megan Thee Stallion took this concept and turned it into a drinking game.

Throughout the videos, Kodak used the “blurrd” ad-lib that is now associated with Pooh Shiesty. This led the Memphis native to assume the shots were also meant for him.

After taking to his IG Stories with a post-and-delete calling Kodak’s comments lame, Shiesty hopped in the rapper’s Live comment to ask who the post was actually aimed at.

“Blurrd shit just be ‘bout we really run over shit,” Kodak responded. “Keep that shit cute. Don’t make it all that, bruh … That’s just what it is.”