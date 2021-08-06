Kodak Black teamed up with Rod Wave to deliver their new somber melodic track, “Before I Go.” Leading up to the song’s release, Kodak teased that he was working on music with Rod Wave and probed his audience about whether they wanted to hear their new heat.

Fans wishes were answered, and the song dropped the following day with visual courtesy of Drew Filmed It. Flashing from scenes of funerals to swamplands with Kodak holding a vulture on his shoulder, and later images of a man fighting for his life in prison and a single mother struggling to support her kids, the rapper spits about how everyone who he loves will eventually pass away and he will be the last one to remain.

Then, towards the latter half of the track as Kodak begins to dig his own grave, glimpses of how he’s helping his community flash on an old television screen as the rapper continues to murmur about missing his mother. This is all backed by Rod Wave’s elite crooning, which sets the song’s somber tone from the beginning.

Some of the goodwill depicted in the music video is real footage of Kodak returning to his native Golden Acres Projects in Pompano Beach for the fourth of July and gifting the community 100 air conditioners. “We out here passing out AC units, helping install them,” Kodak says in a video posted by TMZ. “We do it for the projects, we do it for the projects. The people relying on just enough cash to survive. We’ll get you all ACs man, we out here.”

Watch the music video for Kodak Black and Rod Wave’s song “Before I Go” up top.