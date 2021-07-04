Kodak Black marked the 4th of July by giving back to his native Florida.

The rapper purchased $12,500 worth of air conditioners this week and hand-delivered them out of a truck to residents at the Golden Acres Projects in Pompano Beach, dropping them off door-to-door. The rapper even brought some residents to tears, TMZ reports. All in all, Kodak delivered 100 AC units this weekend.

“We out here passing out AC units, helping install them,” Kodak says in a video posted by TMZ, which you can watch above. “We do it for the projects, we do it for the projects. The people relying on just enough cash to survive. We’ll get you all ACs man, we out here.”

The video shared by the outlet shows Kodak as he gives a speech on a loading truck before they carry some units to homes. The crew unloaded several onto a tennis court before Kodak greets a family and hauls a unit inside their home.

“A lot of times people get it twisted. They be like, ‘Man, Kodak sleep, Kodak this, Kodak that.’ Well check this out. Kodak back in his hood, man, giving back. It’s nothing new. You just happen to be a part of it today, that’s it.”

Kodak’s latest charitable effort was pulled off alongside Francky Pierre of charity Philanthropic Work and Outreach. And as The Shade Room reports, Kodak also hit up a school and read to kids during circle time, trying to fit as many good deeds in as he could.

Kodak’s good deeds come just a month after Broward County, Florida celebrated Kodak Black Day in honor of his 24th birthday. Thanks to the rapper’s charitable work over the years, Broward County Commissioner Dale Holness issued a proclamation for June 11—celebrating Kodak’s years of generosity toward his community. Kodak said last month that the honor meant even more to him than a platinum record.