Kid Cudi, fresh off being announced as the latest to join the cast of the Disney+ sci-fi film Crater, rewarded sleepless fans with a glimpse at a work in progress late Wednesday night.

Across three separate updates to his Instagram Story, Cudi played fans a snippet of a track he’s still working on at the moment. According to Cudi, he’s still writing the song and “wasn’t sure about it,” so he wanted to see what fans thought of it so far.

Later, Cudi noted that he enjoyed teasing music in this fashion because it results in only “the lucky few” being awake to witness it all go down in real time.

Earlier this week, Cudi let fans know that he wouldn’t be releasing a deluxe edition of his trilogy-closing 2020 album Man on the Moon III: The Chosen. By the end of next summer, however, Cudi’s Entergalactic—a two-fold project consisting of a new album and series—will be out in the world. The first season, per Cudi’s most recent update, is already in the bag and is comprised of “next level shit only.”

Entergalactic has been in the works since at least 2019, with Cudi telling Complex’s Karizza Sanchez in a cover story that year that some of the show’s music will be told from a different perspective than the rest of his catalog.

“I initially wanted to make a visual album, but I was like, that’s been done before,” Cudi said at the time. “How can we give it a little twist? How can we do something different?”

Cudi, who has a slew of notable film roles on the horizon, was also among the cast of last year’s excellent We Are Who We Are series from director Luca Guadagnino. If you did yourself a disservice by skipping out on that show last year, you can still catch it in full right now via HBO Max.