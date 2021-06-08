Kid Cudi has dealt with depression and anxiety for the majority of his life. The rapper recently addressed his troubles with mental health in an Instagram post.

“Sadness eats away at me sometimes,” he writes. “How do I deal? A lot of u hit me and ask how I get through. Truthfully, idk. Some days are great, others not so great. I just try to believe God has something better for me. I try to have faith in the light. Please, believe.”

In 2016, Cudi checked himself into rehab for depression and suicidal thoughts. At that time, he told his fans via Facebook that “anxiety and depression have ruled my life for as long as I can remember and I never leave the house because of it… I dont trust anyone because of it and Im tired of being held back in my life. I deserve to have peace. I deserve to be happy and smiling.”

He revealed the news just a couple of months before his 2016 album Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin’ arrived, saying that he wouldn’t be available to promote the release due to rehab. The album had seen a delay because of sample clearance issues.

He also apologized to his followers, telling them, “Love and light to everyone who has love for me and I am sorry if I let anyone down. I really am sorry. Ill be back, stronger, better. Reborn. I feel like shit, I feel so ashamed. Im sorry.”

Hopefully Kid Cudi feels better soon.