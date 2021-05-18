Kevin Abstract has explained why the best boy band since One Direction only has one studio album left.

The Brockhampton founder and solo star took to Twitter on Tuesday to elaborate on his comments about the group heading toward their final album, and as he puts it, the members have a lot to say outside the context of the group.

Kevin previously shared that Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine would be BH’s second-to-last offering, with its follow-up set to end an impressive years-long run from the group. As he explains it now, they’re just doing what’s right.

“we all love each other and we wanna continue making the best music we can everybody just getting a lil older and got a lot to say outside of group projects,” Kevin tweeted. “we’ve dedicated the last ten years of our lives to making music together this next project we’re just doing what’s rite.”

The artist added that there’s still hope for fans craving the group’s once-scrapped Technical Difficulties project, which has yet to see the light of day due to clearance issues.

“Still wanna try to get technical difficulties out at some point,” he wrote. “Just hella samples to clear, so i wouldn’t even be surprised if that came after the last album. But we really want that out.”

For now, BH fans are still lost in Roadrunner, and before pushing for those clearances, they can read up on how the record was brought it to life in this Pigeons & Planes rundown.