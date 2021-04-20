BROCKHAMPTON is back with their highly anticipated sixth studio album ROADRUNNER: NEW LIGHT, NEW MACHINE. Released on April 9, it includes standouts like manic album opener “BUZZCUT” and the guitar-laced “WHAT’S THE OCCASION.” In the works since 2018, the boyband’s new record is a star-studded affair, including features from high profile guests like A$AP Rocky, A$AP Ferg, Charlie Wilson and Danny Brown. Its third track, the bouncy pop-leaning anthem “COUNT ON ME,” even features an appearance by Shawn Mendes, a collaboration fans have been hoping for since Kevin Abstract’s tongue in cheek reference to the pop icon on “STAR” back in 2017.

ROADRUNNER, however, was created with the help of some newer faces, both as named feature artists and as contributing producers and vocalists. The large size of the BROCKHAMPTON collective has made all their projects highly collaborative, but as the group itself has grown as a cultural and creative force they’ve been sure to uplift other artists and creatives, bringing the likes of Ryan Beatty, Deb Never, Slowthai, 100 gecs, and Dijon into their orbit via past projects and tours.

The eclecticism of ROADRUNNER is what makes it such an enjoyable listen. Devoid of ego, BROCKHAMPTON shares the spotlight with minted legends and up-and-comers alike. This time around, the names Christian Alexander, SoGone SoFlexy, SSGKobe, boylife, and Baird, appear in the credits, rising artists from across genres introduced to a wider audience. We asked each of them to share their experiences from the ROADRUNNER recording process and we break down what you need to know about each of these essential talents.