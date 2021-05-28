Kawhi Leonard’s throwing assists on and off the court.

The first single off Leonard’s Culture Jam project was released on Friday. And much to the delight of fans, the album’s lead-off track is the highly anticipated single, “Everything Different,” featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Rod Wave. “Everything Different” blends Rod Wave’s soulful voice with YoungBoy’s raps to create a great introduction to what Culture Jam will sound like.

“I’m waking up with no regrets, I cannot hide from my past,” YoungBoy raps on the track. “And I won’t fall for anything, but play we busting your ass/Hop in the whip without no license, hit the gas, and go fast.”

Leonard first teased “Everything Different” while on Instagram Live with top high school prospect Mikey Williams who also appears on the song’s cover art. “Everything Different” and Culture Jam is Leonard’s charitable contribution to Kobe and Gigi Bryant’s Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation. Proceeds from each stream will go to the organization so that it can fund community development.

Listen to “Everything Different” with YoungBoy and Rod Wave below and stay tuned for the full Culture Jam project.