Clippers star Kawhi Leonard hopped on Instagram Live for the first time ever to chat with high school basketball player Mikey Williams and tease his upcoming Culture Jam project. Kawhi also shared a snippet of the tape’s track “Everything Different” featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Rod Wave.

The song will arrive on streaming platforms this upcoming Friday, May 7. A music video for the track, which will star Williams, will also be released on Friday.

“Culture Jam project it’s just merging hip-hop and basketball together, you know what I mean,” Kawhi said to Williams. “Pretty much, coming from our background, it goes hand in hand so… May 7th we got NBA YoungBoy and Rod Wave dropping a single. It’s fire. I appreciate you for being involved in it as well.”

Culture Jam is slated to drop later this year.

Rod Wave dropped off his SoulFly album back in March. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 after earning 130,000 equivalent album units in its first week out. YoungBoy shared his track “Territorial” last month. Prior to that, the Baton Rouge rapper released his song “Toxic Punk” in February. YoungBoy’s second studio album Top, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and featured appearances from Lil Wayne and Snoop Dogg, dropped in September of 2020.