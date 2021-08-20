Don’t expect Karlae to be walking down the aisle anytime soon.

In a recent interview with HotNewHipHop, YSL’s first lady opened up about her seven-year relationship with label boss Young Thug. She told the outlet she had met the ATL rapper “a long time ago,” and that they were friends before becoming an official item.

“We got engaged and I was on the road with him for a long time,” she said. “I picked up a lot of my musical sense from him. We’ve been together for seven years and I’ve known him for seven years. We linked up in Miami and have been attached at the hip ever since.”

For a couple that has been dating for a relatively long time, it’s no surprise that Karlae and Thug have had several low points throughout their relationship. In late 2020, Karlae took to social media to suggest she had been “misued” and “abused” by Thugger: “That’s some narcissistic shit,” she wrote. “You behind the scenes painting pictures of me, like ima fucked up individual …when you the devil.”

Thug seemingly denied the allegations and claimed he had been single for the previous two years, leading many to believe Karlae’s accusatory tweets were not directed at him. Of course, fans were left scratching their heads as it remained unclear what exactly prompted these posts. Though we may never get an answer, Karlae reassured HotNewHipHop that she and Thug are now in a good place.

“We have an undeniable bond. We love each other to death, in a weird way,” she explained. “Right now, we’re in the process of just proving that we’re not going to be Mr. and Mrs. Smith and try to tear each other’s heads off. We’re just vibing and enjoying life, but that’s my baby and vice versa.”

So, are wedding bells in the near future? Karlae doesn’t think so.

“I just want us to be on the same page and focus on having so much fun,” she said. “When we first met, I was really hard on him. But now, I just want us both to enjoy these experiences, be grateful, and enjoy our lives. With my journey in music and him being a CEO, I can’t see us getting married right now. I feel like now we need to focus on being artists and living our lives because we were together since we were like babies. We never got to take a breather and not think about marriage and other scary stuff.”