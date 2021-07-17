It looks like DONDA might be happening after all.

Kanye West teased his DONDA album last year, but the release date came and went without any release or subsequent fanfare, and fans were forced to move on. But a new muted clip, which Consequence uploaded to Insta, suggests the project may be happening after all.

A hooded Kanye can be seen sitting at his studio booth, with Tyler, the Creator interacting with him as Ye plays new tunes. Tyler nods along, and both emcees are clearly feeling whatever is being played. Fans were quick to notice the whiteboard in the background with what seems like a tracklist scribbled on it. Many of the tracks listed, it seemed, were also teased as part of DONDA’s initial teaser last year, leading fans to believe that the album might finally be imminent.

Tyler, the Creator himself recently celebrated the release of his latest album, CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST, which debuted at #1 and sold a whopping 169,000 units its first week. He subsequently landed 13 of the project’s tracks on the Billboard Hot 100. The massive success of the project inspired Tyler to troll DJ Khaled a bit. The DJ was bitter back in 2019 after Igor beat out Father of Asahd for the #1 spot, and disparaged Tyler’s work by referring to it as “mysterious music.” “MYSTERIOUS MUSIC,” Tyler tweeted as a seeming jab to Khaled’s past comment, “HA!”

“I make albums so people can play it and you actually hear it,” DJ Khaled wrote two years ago in a post he’s since removed. “You know, driving your car, you hear another car playing it. You know, go to the barbershop, you hear them playing it. You know, turn the radio on, and you hear them playing it. It’s called great music. It’s called albums that you actually hear the songs. Not no mysterious shit that you never hear it.”