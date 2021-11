Following Kanye West’s reveal in last week’s Drink Champs interview that he took Soulja Boy off Donda because he didn’t like his verse, Ye has posted a text exchange between the two where he apologized for not being honest with Soulja from the beginning.

“Yo it’s Ye. Love you bro. I should have told you I wasn’t gonna use the verse,” Ye texted.

Soulja Boy responded, “Love you too bro. That’s all I wanted.”