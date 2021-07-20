By the end of this week, the leading theory is that a new Kanye West album will arrive, although there are plenty of examples from the past of moments like this just as easily resulting in an album that never really comes out.

Ahead of West’s recently confirmed listening event in Atlanta on Thursday, rumors have spread alleging that a prior listening event for the tentatively titled Donda album featured West previewing a track in which he lyrically criticized Kim Kardashian. In February of this year, it was reported that Kardashian had filed for divorce from West after six years of marriage.

As claimed on social media posts, as well as in a tabloid report from the Sun, the song was alleged to see West likening his and Kardashian’s home to a prison. The track, the report further alleged, also included talk of Kardashian “taking everything” amid the divorce.

A new report, expectedly, questions the veracity of these rumors.