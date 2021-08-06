Tonight’s the night Kanye West fans have been waiting for; the multi-hyphenate is expected to finally drop his oft-delayed 10th studio album, Donda.

Ahead of the project’s release, Ye is hosting a second listening party at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where he has spent the last couple of weeks putting the finishing touches on Donda. The rapper threw a similar event on July 22, on what was supposed to be the eve of the album’s official release. However, Ye’s collaborators claimed he decided to push back the album to make some alterations, as he was reportedly inspired after the initial ATL listening party.

“Kanye West will move the release date of Donda to August 6th,” Justin Laboy tweeted last month. “Thanks for your patience. He wants to give his fans the best possible product without rushing anything. He loves yall with all of his heart. God bless.”