Kanye West may already be feeling at-home at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium as he wraps up his Donda sessions, but an adult entertainment company wants to help Ye settle in even more.

Adult XXX company CamSoda is offering Kanye a chance to make his cinderblock room just a bit more comfy, with a complimentary “Elite VIP” CamSoda account, which features a dedicated host (like a “24/7 concierge”). In a letter to Ye himself, the company’s vice president Daryn Parker has offered the rapper the complimentary service for his minimalist dorm room.

“I’d like to set you up with an “Elite VIP” CamSoda account… to help you find muses that won’t be gold diggers, but will help make you feel harder, better, faster and stronger,” the VP wrote. “Let’s channel that sexual energy and give the world the album they have been anxiously waiting for.”

While it’s unclear if Yeezy will actually take CamSoda up on the offer, he still seems to be working hard on his latest project during his reported stay at the stadium following his July 22 listening event. With a new release party set for Aug. 5 at the same location, Ye’s manager Abou “Bu” Thiam has suggested that the album will likely drop shortly after the Kanye West Presents The Donda Album Release event.

If that’s the case, the album arrives three weeks after it’s initial, and since-postponed, release date. The first listening event at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium gave fans a taste of verses from his “big brother” Jay-Z, Travis Scott, Pusha-T and more, with Ye walking around the stadium in a red get-up. Time will tell how much of that material will stick, as he and Mike Dean continue to chop things up in time for his next proposed date.