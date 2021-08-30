It finally happened. Kanye West dropped Donda on Sunday morning, following several false starts and a month of public release parties.



It didn’t come without a little last-minute drama, though. A few hours after the 27-song album hit streaming services, Kanye announced on Instagram, “Universal put my album out without my approval and they blocked ‘Jail 2’ from being on the album.” The second part of that statement didn’t turn out to be entirely true, as the DaBaby-assisted song did appear on streaming services, but it seems there are still some behind-the-scenes issues going on between Kanye and his label.



For now at least, the long-anticipated album is still available to stream. So we gave it a few initial spins and attempted to answer the questions that are on everyone’s minds: What’s the best song on the album? What are the skips? Who had the best guest feature? Is the album any good? Members of the Complex Music team (Eric Skelton, Andre Gee, and Jessica McKinney) came together to share our first impressions and takeaways of Donda.

Image via Jesse Lirola/BFA courtesy of DONDA