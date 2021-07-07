“Back That Azz Up,” the classic 1999 single from Juvenile, has been reworked for the pandemic era as part of a campaign to boost vaccination rates.

On Wednesday, Juvenile dropped off the official video for “Vax That Thang Up” featuring Mannie Fresh and Mia X. Lil Wayne, however, is nowhere to be found. In a press release, Juvenile said he was inspired to “do something positive” for people while also promoting the litany of benefits of being vaccinated.

“I just wanted to do something positive for my people and to stand in the front to show that I’m willing to sacrifice my life not just for me but also for my family,” the “Slow Motion” hitmaker said. “We don’t know what we’re facing right now but we really do all need to be vaccinated so we can continue to do our thing and survive.”

Technically, “Vax That Thang Up” marks the third iteration of the song. During its heyday, a clean version of “Back That Azz Up” titled “Back That Thang Up” arguably became the more ubiquitous version of the song.

“Do not let your guard down,” Mannie Fresh, who also produced the original song, said. “Get vaccinated. I did this project because I wanted to educate my people and I wanted us to live.”