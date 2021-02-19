Justine Skye dropped her most recent project Bare With Me last year, and she’s already back with new material thanks to the arrival of her “Intruded” video.

Accompanied by a visually inventive video that teases a different song, the clip for “Intruded” features cameos from Bella Hadid, Lil Yachty, and Timbaland, who produced the song. With a plethora of looks, including one featuring plastic wrap and plenty of outdated pieces of technology, the Nina Holmgren-directed video boldly sees Skye kicking off her 2021 effortlessly.

“Intruded” is taken from Skye’s next album, Space & Time. The release is set to be entirely produced by Timbaland, making this their second collaboration following their weekly Instagram series entitled Space & Time Sessions. "I keep calling this the bad bitch manual because that’s exactly what it is for me," she said of the upcoming album.

To coincide with the release of the video, Skye made it clear she’s determined to shut down her doubters with the new track. “All I know is when my shit drop tonight, I don’t wanna hear no more ‘What does she do?’ ‘I wish her music was better’ ‘she need better visuals’ and that’s on ARTISTRY,” she wrote.

Watch the video for “Intruded” above and get it on your streaming platform of choice here.