Justin Bieber’s newest album Justice is eyeing the No. 1 position on the Billboard 200 chart.

Sales predictions from Hits Daily Double show that Justice will move 130 to 140k total units for his debut, with 25 to 30k coming from album sales. This would be Bieber’s eighth album to debut at the top of the chart.

Justice arrived on March 18 with appearances from Chance the Rapper, Givēon, The Kid Laroi, Daniel Ceasar, and more. Bieber’s song “Peaches” with Caesar and Givēon was the last single to arrive before the album, which also came with an accompanying music video. Bieber debuted the song during his first NPR’s Tiny Desk (Home) last week, in a medley of other album cuts like “Holy,” “Hold On,” and “Anyone.”

Justice is the follow-up to Bieber’s 2020 album Changes, which he released on Valentine’s Day and later topped the Billboard 200. The project included a number of familiar names, such as Kehlani, Travis Scott, Quavo, Post Malone, and more.

Lana Del Rey’s new album Chemtrails Over the Country Club is looking at the No. 2 spot with 65 to 75k in total sales and 45 to 55k coming from album sales.