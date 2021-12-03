Ahead of the release of their new joint album, Juicy J and Wiz Khalifa have linked up for the new song “Pop That Trunk.”

The track, which marks the deeply complementary artists’ first pairing since the 2020 The Hustle Continues cut “Gah Damn High,” is brought to horror-inspired life in the accompany video from director Gabriel Hart (a.k.a. Video God). Catch the experience in full up top.

As for the duo’s full-length collab project, fans can expect an early 2022 release, though additional specifics regarding the drop haven’t been made public.

Image via Joyce Charat

Wiz fans will soon be seeing the Taylor Gang Entertainment founder portraying funk musician George Clinton in the film Spinning Gold, a Neil Bogart biopic directed by the Casablanca Records boss’ son Timothy Scott Bogart. The film has been reported to have been in varying degrees of development for more than a decade, at one point counting Justin Timberlake as being attached for the main role, though that part ultimately went to Jeremy Jordan.

Also on the Khalifa front, Depop—which bills itself as a “community-powered resale platform” —launched a curated shop with Wiz, with part of the proceeds going to Little Kids Rock and 412 Food Rescue. The exclusive drop contains 100 items including “high quality menswear items from Khalifa’s personal wardrobe” and brands like Balenciaga and Supreme, per a press release. Prices go from $45 up to $500.

“I am excited to partner with Depop and share some of my favorite pieces worn over the years with my community. There are tons of moments that stand out to me in this group of stuff that I want to share with y’all—the fans, to create memories of their own!” Wiz said in a statement.

Juicy J, meanwhile, is fresh off the Three 6 Mafia and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony’s Verzuz episode. At one point, a fight broke out between the two hits-stacked groups, though the issue was ultimately resolved on camera.

In a recent interview, Juicy reflected on how drugs formerly affected the group’s dynamic, ultimately causing a break-up. Speaking with Miss Info on an episode of Spotify’s The Bridge podcast, Juicy said the “wildest drugs” played a part. “When cocaine’s involved, things change. But I’m not pointing a figure at nobody,” he said last month.