A fight broke out onstage during Three 6 Mafia and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony’s Verzuz battle on Thursday night. The event was going down at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Palladium in front of a live audience.

The fight started after Bizzy Bone called out Three 6 for “mocking” him while they were performing. After some words were exchanged, Bizzy threw something towards the other group. It all went downhill from there.

“Aye, yo… Aye, before we even get started, you ugly motherfuckers ain’t finna be mocking me while I’m on motherfuckin’ stage. Like straight the fuck up,” Bizzy said before things turned ugly.

Watch a clip of the incident below.

Following the scuffle, the livestream was paused and a sign reading “Due to technical difficulties this event will return monetarily” appeared. After a few minutes, the Verzuz battle resumed. Bizzy Bone also returned and apologized.

“I wanna apologize to everybody the fuck out here. On both sides. I’m not trying to fuck this shit up. Pardon me. Let’s keep the party motherfuckin’ going,” Bizzy told the crowd.

Prior to the battle getting underway, Bizzy labeled Three 6 Mafia “devil worshippers.” He expanded on his thoughts in a lengthy post he made to Instagram.

The Verzuz battle between Three 6 Mafia and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony also saw cameos from Lil Wayne, Lil’ Flip, and Lil Jon. You can watch a stream of the battle up top.