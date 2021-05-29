Juice WRLD’s estate is once again embroiled in another lawsuit.

According to a new lawsuit obtained by TMZ, producer Ghost Loft claims that Juice ripped off 16 bars of his hit 2013 song “So High.” The producer, whose real name is Danny Choi, claimed that Juice and Mitch Mula were the only credited songwriters on the song “Scared of Love,” which appeared on Juice’s debut Goodbye & Good Riddance. Choi also claims that Mula allegedly told Choi at a later date that they sampled his beat. In response, Choi is suing Mula, Juice WRLD’s mother, and the executioner of his estate Carmella Wallace.

Needless to say, the timing of this lawsuit isn’t great, as Juice WRLD's fans and family just celebrated the anniversary of his iconic debut this week. Goodbye & Good Riddance was re-released with two new tracks yesterday to commemorate the album's third birthday. The new tracks are “734” and the coveted Lil Uzi Vert edition of “Lucid Dreams.”

While Juice passed unexpectedly back in 2019, his voice has appeared posthumously across music for months now. Last year, he was featured on G Herbo’s “PTSD,” Polo G’s “Flex,” and Internet Money’s “Blastoff,” just to name. few. It was recently confirmed that Juice would be featured on Maroon 5’s new album Jordi, along with another posthumous guest feature from Nipsey Hussle. Juice will appear on the album’s tenth track “Can’t Leave You Alone,” while Nip will appear alongside YG for the band's remix of their hit single “Memories.